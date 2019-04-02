20 UNDER 40 -- Brinkley Lopez

Brinkley Lopez has a diverse history in community involvement and local business, but the thread that ties it all together is a love of New Iberia.
The 28-year-old New Iberia resident is a 2009 Catholic High School graduate currently employed with Statewide Electrical Services LLC. as an office manager. She also works as a fitness instructor at Dynamic Health Club and Iberia Parish Wellness.
It ties nicely with her husband of six years Matt’s job as a physical therapist at Iberia Sports and Rehabilitation.
But Lopez has done much for the community outside of her job, including her work with New Iberia’s Spanish Festival, El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia.
In 2015 she founded the Spanish Festival Pageant and is currently the Pageant Director. She was appointed to the Board of Directors for LAENI—La Asociación Español de Nueva Iberia and was voted secretary for the association. She is actively involved with the Spanish Festival Planning Committee, coordinates the King’s Ball and serves as race director of the “Running of the Bulls” 5K.
“It started in 2014, I had approached a few of the board members to get started with the pageant for the festival,” Lopez said. “In 2015 we had our first pageant that we held and I’ve been doing it since then.
After starting the pageant they appointed me to the board. I’ve been the secretary for two or three years as well.”
Lopez is no stranger to pageants herself. Lopez reigned as the 2007 Rayne Frog Festival Teen Queen and 2009 Cajun Hot Sauce Festival Queen. She was also given the opportunity to compete at the 2010 LAFF (Louisiana Association of Fairs & Festival) Queen of Queen’s Pageant where she placed in the Top 15.
Her experience with pageantry tied in perfectly with a love of her Spanish heritage. Lopez’s maiden name is Segura, making for a family deeply tied to New Iberia’s Spanish roots. The Spanish Festival highlights the Spanish origins of the original New Iberia settlers, and also provides an outlet for the city to celebrate all things Spanish.
This year, the festival takes place April 27 with live music, entertainment, a paellas and tapas cookoff and even a Spanish parade that is put on yearly in downtown New Iberia.
That includes genealogy workshops, flamenco dancing and the Spanish pageants that Lopez helps to put on.
“It’s a passion of mine now. Our Spanish blood runs deep,” Lopez said.
Apart from her work there, Lopez also ran Cacklin Hens from 2014 to 2018. The popular food truck served Acadiana and was even voted Best of the Teche in 2017 for Best Food Truck.
Lopez and husband Matt have 10-month-old daughter named Malia Frances Lopez and a dog named Maximus. In her spare time Lopez said she enjoys obstacle course racing including tough mudders and Spartan races. She also enjoys cooking, baking, gardening and traveling.
The 20 Under 40 member said she has a deep love for her city and has no plans on leaving.
“We’re here long-term, we definitely don’t have any plans to move,” Lopez said.