20 UNDER 40 -- Brett Lang

It seems like Brett Lang is everywhere nowadays.
Besides his work as the president of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 16th Judicial District Court, he serves on the board of the United Way of Iberia Parish, volunteers with St. Francis Diner and Chez Hope, and even helps out with the Bayou Mardi Gras Association, getting on his four-wheeler to help line up marching units, block traffic or whatever else needs to be done.
Lang said all that involvement is just a natural offshoot of the way he grew up.
“It’s just something I’ve always done,” Lang said. “It’s a passion to help others.”
In the coming months, he’ll be even more visible as he starts his run for the New Iberia City Marshal’s office on this October’s ballot.
“This isn’t anything new,” Lang said. “Law enforcement is something I always wanted to do, as long as can remember. It puts you in a position to help others when they are at their lowest point.”
His energy and focus are definitely traits that have helped make him an integral part of the community. In Lang’s role with CASA, for example, it all started with a meeting he attended a little over a year ago.
“I went to a meeting to hear them tell what CASA was,” he said. “It was something I was interested in.”
Shortly afterward, Lang was asked me to be on the board. The organization had been in disarray for years, losing not only its director and board members but also much of its funding.
Lang joined the board in May; by July, he was the board president.
“I knew nothing when I started,” Lang said. “I got in there and worked every day because I wanted to learn how everything came together. I worked every day to get them to where they could get funding. Since then, we’ve hired two employees they didn’t have before.”
He also had the experience two years ago helping our neighbors to the west when they were in need.
“For Hurricane Harvey, I went to Texas and volunteered with the Cajun Navy,” he said. “There were a lot of logistical issues, but we went down there and got it done.”
Not only did he go there, he brought a truckload of supplies to help in the recovery.
“I collected donations from people here,” Lang said. “We loaded up my truck and I dropped the supplies off at the Beaumont Animal Shelter.”
Lang, 37, said his motto is one he plans to use in his campaign for marshal.
“You have to do the right thing,” he said. “It’s about doing the right thing for the right people.”