20 UNDER 40 -- Andre Broussard

Being a physician is a privilege for this Cajun doc, who will tell you he is “all about” his patients, his family and his love for Acadiana.
“Everything that is south Louisiana, I am all about it. However, when you’ve been given the opportunity to deal with people, and listen to them open up and discuss potentially troublesome or difficult health events, wow-that’s an incredible privilege,” Dr. Andre Broussard said.
Broussard is a partner in Southern Surgical & Medical Specialists, formed out of Southern Urology LLC, whose mission is to integrate several surgical and cancer treatment specialties into one practice, to provide the highest level of services in Acadiana.
He is in a partnership with Drs. Jose Mata, Jimmy Falterman Jr. and Son Nguyen.
“New Iberia is an excellent place to practice urology,” he said.
“I chose the field because it’s a great sub-specialty to treat the entire family.”
Broussard is married to Jo Dee Goodeaux Broussard, who is a physician assistant. They have two children, son Caleb (age 7) and daughter Charlie (5).
His family lives in Our Lady of Fatima parish in Lafayette, where his children also attend school.
He also boasts about another member of their family, Briggs, who is a German Shorthaired Pointer.
“I love to hunt and fish — Port Allen, Red River Parish. My friends and I have a few leases we love to escape to,” he said.
A graduate of St. Thomas More, he is a former athlete and a huge sports fan.
Upon graduation, he earned a scholarship to West Point, where he played as a tailback.
“I love it all, football, baseball, track, power-lifting,” he said.
However, he said he couldn’t stay away from home, so he came back to finish a Bachelor of Science at UL Lafayette.
He then moved to LSU Shreveport to finish his medical degrees.
Family friend Phyllis Belanger Mata calls Broussard a kind and caring doctor, and a superb human being.
“Andre Broussard’s hometown is Lafayette, but you’d never know it,” she said. “He’s one of New Iberia’s biggest assets and has embraced our community since the day he arrived.
“Invite Andre to sit at your table, and you’re in for a treat. He’s an old Cajun soul, a raconteur with the best of them, and just a delight to be around. I am always better off for having been in his presence.”
Broussard also volunteers as President of the Iberia Parish Medical Society.
Parker Templeton, President and CEO of Iberia Medical Center, said what Broussard has done to foster fellowship among the medical community is quite remarkable.
“I was excited to learn Dr. Broussard was one of the features chosen in the Top 20 under 40 profile; however, if this were a contest, I would not be surprised if he would have won the whole thing,” Templeton said.
“Since Aug of 2017, Dr. Broussard has embraced this community in promoting local health care. Patient Centered Quality Care is his priority.”
Broussard said it’s his goal to gain his patient’s trust within the first five minutes of his initial contact with them.
“First impressions are key,” he said. “What I do is an absolute privilege.”