La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia will unveil its 2022 festival poster on Thursday during its Spanish Festival Gala.
This year’s poster was designed by artist and New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt. The original painting will be auctioned off.
The Spanish Festival celebrates the 1779 founding of New Iberia by 16 Spanish families from Malaga, Spain, and creates educational and cultural awareness by recognizing the contributions of the original Spanish settlers to Louisiana.
Thursday’s night of events will begin with a viewing of the Spanish exhibit at the Bayou Teche Museum. At 7 p.m., the gala will get rolling at the Sliman Theatre, 129 E Main St. in downtown New Iberia. The evening will include foods from local restaurants, beverages, a live and silent auction, and entertainment by The Cast.
Admission to the gala is $75 per person or $100 per person for reserved tables. Attire is cocktail or dressy casual. Tickets also entitles the holder to a one-year membership with La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia.
If interested in purchasing Gala tickets, contact La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia vice president Brinkley Lopez at 337-380-7636 or spanishfestival@gmail.com.
The public is invited to a thanksgiving mass honoring New Iberia’s founding families on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 108 E. S. Peter St.
The last festival was held in 2019. It will be returning this year from April 8-10 at Bouligny Plaza.
This year’s festival theme is Taste of Spain on the Teche. The weekend event will include an arts and crafts show, a cook-off, Spanish genealogy displays, open car show, carnival rides and games, live Spanish entertainment, music at the Steamboat Pavilion, and an inaugural boat parade on Bayou Teche, and more.