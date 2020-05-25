The Louisiana Center for Health Equity (LCHE), along with the Together We Are More Adolescent Health Collaborative, announced the seventh year of hosting the annual Youth Peace Olympics (YPO). The YPO Opening Ceremony will begin promptly at 11 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 via Zoom on any smart device or computer.
Join them at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_89jMAwWqShOetwW5JLte5w. Everyone is invited to enjoy free musical performances and other entertainment. Michael A.V. Mitchell will host this family friendly online event. A.V. is a mogul in the making, dream coach, entrepreneur, author, artist, and highly sought after motivational speaker. Speaking to small and large audiences, A.V. “shares his story of vision, faith, and determination in a real way.”
Joining A.V., among others, is local Christian and Gospel rap artist, Carlos Vaughn, formally known as, “Thug Addict.” Led by the Spirit of God, he became a new creature and now goes by his first and middle name, “Carlos Vaughn.”
As founder and CEO of Christlike Music and Ministries, LLC, he “is seeking to penetrate the youth population of the urban community to begin the process of changing mindsets.”
Seven years ago, LCHE launched YPO with a monthly day camp where youth ages 10-17 benefitted from an innovative coaching model and personal enrichment/skills building activities geared toward promoting healthy living and curbing youth violence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 YPO is going virtual. As such, a few changes have been made as follows:
· Weekly online activities replacing monthly day camps
· Weekly activities will be scheduled for shorter time periods for online platforms
· More Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) activities
Coaches and volunteers are being recruited now. Coaches may serve as a buddy or mentor to the youth. They must be caring, have achieved personal success, have self-confidence, and a desire to share his or her experiences with youth by offering support, accountability, and encouragement to help enhance communication and problem solving to help youth in achieving their goals. The registration process for mentors and coaches is underway. Visit our website at www.youthpeaceolympics.org/volunteer for more information.