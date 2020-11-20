2020 Delcambre High School Homecoming Court

Delcambre High School celebrated its homecoming on Wednesday with a 54-13 win over Houma Christian. The homecoming court included, from left, Miya Roy, Amalie Boutin, Kaylin Scott, Alexis Villa, Lauren Dooley, Maggie Schexnayder, Kelsi Dubois, Chloe LeBlanc, Lexi Guidry and Jacelyn Duhon. The queen was crowned during halftime ceremonies of the game.
