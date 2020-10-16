18 ACT average

WHAT IT IS: The Iberia Parish School District’s average composite ACT score for 2020.
WHAT THE STATE AVERAGE IS: 18.7
WHAT IT WAS LAST YEAR: 18.2
WHAT EACH SCHOOL’S SCORE IS:
Delcambre High School: 19.6 (2020), 19.3 (2019)
Jeanerette Senior High School: 16.7 (2020), 16.1 (2019)
Loreauville High School: 20.1 (2020), 19.5 (2019)
Westgate High School: 17.2 (2020), 16.8 (2019)
New Iberia Senior High: 18 (2020), 18.9 (2019)
EXPLANATION: A 36 is a perfect score. A score of 18 is the performance level at which students admitted to college are generally not required to retake high school courses. A score of 21 will earn schools an ‘’A’’ grade in the state’s high school rating system in 2025.
QUOTE: “Although the district was disappointed that our score declined from 18.2 to 18, we are happy to report that the Average Composite ACT increased at four out of five schools in Iberia Parish. Of these 694 testers, 522 earned a composite score of 18 or above, signifying that they are ready for college.” — Superintendent Carey Laviolette
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Go to the Louisiana Department of Education’s website at louisianabelieves.com or the Iberia Parish School Board website at https://iberia.k12.la.us/.
