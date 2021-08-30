Sorry, an error occurred.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 5:58 pm
The 16th Judicial District Court will begin reopening its courthouses and offices Tuesday morning.
In Iberia and St. Martin parishes, court offices, court and Clerk of Court offices will be open Tuesday.
In St. Mary Parish, court offices, court and the Clerk of Court will remain closed due to internet issues.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
