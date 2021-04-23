16th JDC victim advocate program to receive national recognition

The 16th Judicial District’s victim advocate program will be receiving national recognition for its work at the National Organization for Victim Assistance national training event in Orlando, Florida, later this year.
The Tadini Bacigalupi Jr. Award is issued each year to recognize “outstanding leadership and tireless efforts in advancing crime victims’ rights.”
The VOICE (Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered) program, which operates under the purview of the 16th JDC District Attorney’s Office, is this year’s honoree. The program, which 16th JDC Victim Advocate Catalene Theriot co-founded, is a support group for the survivors of violent crime — the families and friends who are left behind after a tragedy occurs.
The members of NOVA, the peers and colleagues of the VOICE team, nominated the VOICE program for the award. According to the letter announcing the award, those professionals found that the volunteers of VOICE showed “unwavering dedication to assisting and empowering victims and survivors of crime is an inspiration to us all.
“Most significantly, your extraordinary compassion, leadership and ingenuity in your work has helped countless victims and survivors begin to heal in the aftermath of a crime,” the award letter concluded.
This is not the first national recognition for the 16thJDC’s victim assistance efforts. In 2017, Theriot earned the Exceptional Victim Advocate Award at NOVA’s national convention in San Diego.
Theriot, the director of VOICE, began down the path that led to her calling after her own son, Dean, was murdered in 1994. As she sought answers for her own grief, she became a spokeswoman for those who had suffered loss and could not find the voice to express it.
She became the second person in Louisiana to go through the Victim-Offender Dialogue Program and, in 2007, she graduated as one of the first students in the Louisiana State Victim Assistance Academy at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She received an associate of science degree in Criminal Justice in 2009 and is also a credentialed advocate at the advanced level and routinely speaks to prisoners about the impact of crime on their victims.
