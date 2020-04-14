100 meals donated to IMC healthcare workers

A local neighborhood group gifted food to Iberia Medical Center staff Saturday morning.
Cindy Herring, a member of the Shadows Bend neighborhood group, said residents in the community had started a rosary group to pray since the COVID-19 outbreak began sweeping over the nation.
“It started with our rosary group and it just kind of developed into our neighborhood deciding to get together and donate money,” Herring said.
That also developed into a partnership with Chicken Salad Chick, a restaurant franchise that has committed to helping healthcare workers across the country.
Herring delivered 100 meals Saturday morning in front of Iberia Medical Center to a thankful Chad Langlinais, IMC nursing supervisor.
“Y’all remember to pray for us,” Langlinais said after receiving the donated food.