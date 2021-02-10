FRANKLIN — The 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish are turning their focus on health for Black History Month.
Jay Ina, president of the organization, said the group’s focus will be, “No black health, no black history,” which will tie into a nationwide launch by 100 Black Men of America, the group’s parent organization, to fight against health inequities among African Americans, especially those exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I was growing up, you took your temperature only when you were sick. Today, taking your temperature is an everyday way of life. COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for all of us, but especially for many African Americans because of our somewhat lackadaisical attitude toward health,” Ina said.
The president of the St. Mary Parish 100 Chapter is also Principal of Franklin Jr. High.
“The motto of the 100 is ‘What they see is What they’ll be.’ That’s our mission. It’s proven that children mimic what they see. As a people, while we have made some progress in stressing education with our young, we need to take things further, to take care of our health.”
“When children see adults, especially older adults moving with some sort of exercise, and watching what they eat, hopefully they’ll begin a movement to put the junk food down.”
Clarence Robinson Jr., who was formerly president of the organization, this year moved into the role of Health and Wellness Coordinator for the chapter, and is planning this month’s outreach.
Robinson coined the theme, “No Black History, No Black Health,” for the chapter’s outreach, because, “the disparities are showing. Our counterparts are doing what they have to do, but it’s time now for us to step up and step out.”
“We preach Black History, we stress it. But as a people, how can we make history now, if we’re not healthy?” Robinson asked.
“Most of us don’t realize our health complications until it’s too late. We are after a quick pill to take care of it. This, coupled with the age of fast food, doesn’t do any of us any good.”
For the past 24 years Robinson has been spearheading a 5K Fundraiser for the organization around Labor Day, but said participation among African Americans hasn’t always been what it needs to be.
“If you don’t like the gym, ok. But you need to move, and walking is the most easiest form of exercise. Every year I look forward to seeing more of us walking, but overwhelming support is just not there,” he said.
“Take 3 to 15 minutes a day, and do something. Drink more water to flush your system. When the pandemic started, you couldn’t find Vitamin C and Zinc anywhere. But why did it have to take a virus to get adults to take their vitamins? If we don’t get ourselves together, we’re going to die.”
“If you’re health is not there, what kind of history are you leaving?”
Robinson said the 100 Black Men of St. Mary will hold a virtual town hall outreach on their facebook page on Feb 17 at 6 p.m., to discuss health disparities in the African American community, featuring Ina, Robinson, Dr. Gary Wiltz, M.D. of Teche Action Clinic, and Walter Kirkland, a board member of the 100 Black Men of America, who is the president of the national organization’s health and wellness committee.
Kirkland will explain how to enroll in MIMI-RX, a free health app designed by African American investors, to allow a person to self-monitor their own health.
“It’s very important to monitor your health, and exercise three times a week,” Kirkland said.
“What you see is what you’ll be. Get out there and exercise,” he said.
Robinson said the app is available to anyone of any race or sex. To enroll, visiting www.https://100bmoa.mimirx.org.