LAFAYETTE — The Salvation Army of Lafayette is under new leadership. Lt. Thomas Johnson has arrived as the new Lafayette Corps Officer as part of routine appointment changes made throughout the Army every few years.
Johnson is leaving an appointment as Assistant Corps Officer for the Jackson, Mississippi. Corps. Former Lafayette Corps Officers John and Samantha McGee have resigned from their positions as Salvation Army officers.
Johnson grew up in Baton Rouge and has served as an officer in The Salvation Army for eight years, with appointments in Tupelo and Jackson, Mississippi. He served as a safety officer during Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey.
“God is not done with The Salvation Army of Lafayette. Though we have some work to do, the future starts today,” Johnson said.
Johnson finds purpose in The Salvation Army’s founder, William Booth, said, “Soup, soap, and salvation.” When it comes to helping those in need, Johnson strives to provide all three of these.
For more information on The Salvation Army of Lafayette, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give and learn on how The Salvation Army is serving in Lafayette, contact Lt. Thomas Johnson at 337-235-2407.