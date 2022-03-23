New Iberia native Dr. Charles Moore spent years away from home preparing for his medical career, but the 33-year-old is now back in Iberia Parish and excited to serve the community that helped raise him.
Moore joined Southern ENT Associates team in the fall of last year, and since then has been serving as an ear, nose and throat specialist in the parish. Setting up his practice in Iberia Parish was an easy choice for Moore, and he is excited to grow his client base.
Q: When did you officially begin working at Southern ENT?
A: August 2021. I graduated from LSU in computer science, software engineering, then went to medical school at LSU Shreveport. From there I did my otolaryngology, head and neck surgery training in Cincinnati for the past five years where I graduated at the end of June 2021.
Q: What made you want to work in New Iberia?
A: I always wanted to come back home to my hometown. It was a great place to grow up and I want my children to have a similar upbringing in such a great community (I’m a 2007 NISH graduate).
Q: What are you excited to see with your practice here?
A: I’m excited to keep more patients here locally at Iberia Medical Center. I chose to go so far away to Cincinnati because it is one of the nation’s top programs in ENT, for both adult and pediatric head and neck surgery. With that, I want Southern ENT in New Iberia to be able to handle anything that comes through our doors. I’m also excited to serve the community that I grew up in and to get to know and be a part of the community that I have been away from for so long.
Q: How has the reception been from locals so far to your practice?
A: Very positive so far. I have seen a lot of familiar faces and have enjoyed getting to know the medical community here.
Q: Anything else you’d like to add?
A: In addition to providing New Iberia with full-service otolaryngology, head and neck surgery — Southern ENT in New Iberia also offers an allergy department, audiology testing and hearing aids, home sleep studies and in-office head and neck ultrasound.