Vernon Bacqué likes to play with metal. With a plasma torch. “It makes such a nice cut,” he says. Vernon has been a welder most of his life. His father was a welder, and he was always near the tools of the trade.
“I learned how to weld at 12; at 14, I built a motorcycle. It had a chainsaw motor,” he adds. “I’ve always liked to play with metal, only now I make dinosaurs and dragons, instead of motorcycles.”
Vernon’s sister, Anne Bacqué Darrah, remembers that motorcycle. “Vernon wanted a motorcycle, and our Dad told him no. Vernon said, ‘But what if I build it?’ Dad said okay, never dreaming that he would. But he did.”
“He would take me for rides on it,” she said. “That’s how we were raised. We could weld, we had a lathe, our parents encouraged us to create and build.”
Vernon served in Vietnam, and worked for many years at Himel Marine. After retiring, he renewed his interest in woodworking. He made boats, he made birdhouses; bluebird houses, to be exact. And these would have to be exact, or the species would not roost.
And then someone gave him a plasma torch, used. He started cutting metal. He burned out the torch.
Undaunted, he bought a bigger torch, and started making art. “I know you’ve seen my yard art,” he says. “It started out as a hobby, but has grown into something bigger. My wife Yvette and I get to several art shows every year -- the Shadows on the Teche event, and the Artwalk here in April this year.
His work is on display at (and in front of) Paul Schexnayder (formerly A & E) Studio + Gallery. “Paul loved that sign I made for the front. After the hurricane, most of the metal was bent over itself. It took some doing, but I got it fixed for him,” said Bacqué.
Inside the gallery, there is a great representation of the versatility of Bacqué’s work: signs of cut-out metal letters, brightly painted, natural and fanciful animals. ‘Think Happy Thoughts’, one sign chirps in yellow, a T-rex rises above the garden border, a heron with a frog caught mid-swallow casts a shadow on the bricks.
Some are painted, others left showing the natural patina of the metal itself. “I usually show my wife the finished product. She decides whether or not it needs to be painted, and she’ll do it if it does. She’s good with the air brush,” he said.
“I use some patterns I’ve made out of cardboard, it’s easier for the torch to follow the lines,” said Bacqué. “Most of the feathers, the eyes, beaks and tails of the birds, I do those freehand. My sister Anne helps with some of the figures. She did the frog.”
His most recent addition to the metal menagerie is an octopus. “Yeah, I made an octopus the other day, and I sold it right there,” he said. While hanging out in the Schexnayder gallery, he mentioned he’d made another octopus, and it got snapped up too, sight unseen and unphotographed.
His egrets, with fish and with frog, respectively, did pose for the camera, as did some crabs, shrimp, butterflies and fleurs de lis, the aforementioned dragons and dinosaurs. Bacqué’s work is whimsical, beautiful and original.
The only bad thing, he says, is with the pandemic, the price of iron has gone up substantially. “It’s about twice the price I used to pay,” he says. Whatever the price, these metal sculptures are definitely what the well-dressed lawn or garden, even patio or interior wall are wearing.
Vernon Bacqué likes to play with metal, and he definitely plays very well.