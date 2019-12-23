Carla Darcey of Loreauville had a feeling some of the returning archers on the North Lewis Elementary School Archery Team would score high in an indoor meet Dec. 14 in Alexandria.
Three of them did just that as sixth-grader Amelia Boatman and fifth-graders Micah Hebert and Jacob Helms hit the prime rings in the target often enough to pace the 22 Mustangs who made the trip to J.J. Barron Sr. Elementary School.
Darcey, the team’s coach since she started the program four years ago, praised their efforts. The NLES P.E. teacher the past seven years also noted she was pleasantly surprised at the results turned in by four first-year archers.
Overall, she said, it was a good experience for the team, which practices outdoors and enjoyed the chance to shoot inside in a gymnasium. The indoor meet was a warmup for regionals in February and state competition in March.”
“So they know what it feels like in a gym and people watching them. It’s a learning tournament. It was a very good experience. They all had fun … a lot of learning,” Darcey said Thursday night.
“Coaches are able to help the kids, things we wouldn’t be able to do at a regular tournament. It’s a good tournament because coaches from other teams help other teams.”
Boatman’s second year shooting a bow and arrow competitively started out on a positive note with a team-high 224 score last weekend in Alexandria. A perfect score is 300.
“She’s good. She’s a natural. She’s got good form and concentration. She’s very focused,” Darcey said about the sixth-grade student/athlete.
Boatman has plenty of potential, the coach said.
“It’s just the beginning of the season. I think she can go well over above 250,” she said.
Hebert shot a 220 to finish just ahead of his close friend, Helms, who notched a 219.
“They are focused and they practice. They love the sport,” Darcey said.
“Micah’s a hunter. He wants to (eventually) go bowhunting. He puts in the practice,” she said.
Helms, she said, “Just loves the sport. Jacob’s in Cub Scouts (Pack 463, soon to be a Boy Scout). His whole family’s in Scouting.”
The two fifth-graders’ ceiling is high, the coach said.
“They’re very competitive against each other. I told Micah Jacob’s score and he was like, ‘Mmmmmm, I got that,’ but they’re very good friends,” she said.
Addisen Yates, a sixth-grader, scored 197. Also, Isabella Hebert, another sixth-grader, shot 193.
“That’s her kind of average. In a tournament, that’s what she averages,” Darcey said.
Four eye-opening archery performances were turned in by sixth-graders Lillian Dantin (174), Reagan Myers (154) and Cade Overfelt (146), and fourth-grader Sophia Broussard (152), all first-year archers at NLES. Their outings were pleasant surprises, their coach said.
“Some of them like being under pressure. It slows them down,” she said.
The Mustangs will continue practicing, weather permitting, to get ready for regionals and state. However, they shouldn’t be rained out, as was the case in the past, because their first major team sponsor, Safari Club International, donated a special net for a backdrop behind the targets to give the team an opportunity to shoot under the pavilion when necessary.
The 2020 Archery in Louisiana Schools South Regional is set for Feb. 8 in Alexandria. The 2020 ALAS State Tournament is scheduled to be held April 4 in Shreveport.
Also, there is a 2020 ALAS 3-D State Tournament on Feb. 29 in Alexandria.