Local historian and archivist for the McIlhenny Company Shane Bernard had heard rumors for years about a Tabasco bottle allegedly being painted in a Catholic church in Parks.
At St. Joseph Catholic Church, the rumor went, there was a large mural of The Last Summer depicting the famous Biblical scene, but on the table in the mural a Tabasco bottle was painted in as part of the scene.
Bernard said he would often drive by the church to get confirmation, but never found the right opportunity to see if the rumor was true.
“I would go down there every now and then but it would either be empty or there would be a wedding that was happening,” Bernard said.
Bernard ultimately decided in February to write a letter to the church rector asking if the validity of the rumor was true. He said he made sure to word the letter as carefully as possible so as not to be offensive to the church.
But after several weeks of waiting, Bernard said he eventually forgot about the letter. That was until recently when the Rev. Nicholas Dupre responded to Bernard that the mural was “no myth,” and affirmed that there was indeed a small bottle of the world famous sauce depicted in the church.
The medallion painting is about 20 feet up in the air mounted to one of the most reaward arches nearest to the crying room on the southside of the church, and next to the stained glass window depicting the Eucharist.
The mural was painted in 2005 when the Rev. Bryce Sibley was pastory of the church. Sibley has since gone on to work at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, but the mural created during his time at Parks still remains.
Bernard said Dupre even took several photos of the mural, which is elevated inside the church, and sent the photos.
The church eventually posted the letter and response on social media, where Bernard said people in the area loved the story.
“It went kind of viral,” he said.
The mural is certainly a unique one in the grand scope of murals depicting The Last Supper, and caters perfectly to the local Cajun Catholic community’s piety and cultural pride.