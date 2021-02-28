You may be from New Iberia if you took dance class at The Little Dance Academy, but you would be one of the few. Matilka Szajko Ruff kept her classes small, fostering a sense of high-quality intimacy: a teaching philosophy that would later inform her values as a community volunteer and artist. She wanted things to be simple and affordable to her students as well. She even cut costs by making her own costumes. “If we ever did have to pay extra for anything, it would be maybe five dollars for a grass skirt,” longtime friend and “sister” Norma Lester recalls. The monthly fee for dance lessons? Sixteen dollars. Lester, a retired school teacher, worked with Ruff for 11 years at North Lewis Elementary with a group of dedicated teachers to produce the annual spring musical. Ms. Twinkle offered her talents as a seamstress and a choreographer. Lester recalls that the “5th and 6th graders loved her as much as we (the teachers) did.”
Their relationship began in Ms. Twinkle’s dance studio, with Norma’s daughter’s dance education beginning at age five. Ms. Twinkle’s dance studio was inside the converted den of her family home on Loreauville Road. She offered ballet, and some modern dance. “She was just so sweet to those little girls,” Norma recalls. “She referred to them as ladies … never had a rough voice about anything. She could always make them understand by being sweet.” At the end of the year, the school offered a recital in her home. To ensure the room wouldn’t be too full, only one guest per student could attend. Norma and her husband would take turns; one year she would view the recital, and the following year would be his turn.
When her husband became sick, Ms. Twinkle closed the doors to her school. Such a void was left in the community that several parents approached Tina Hebert, graduate of Ms. Twinkle’s Dance Academy, and asked her to open a school in the same style. Tina decided that she would do it for as many as 20 students, but she had 72 student requests and a waitlist within two weeks. “It’s a testament to her work … it was real and personal.” Tina also provided handmade costumes, just as Matilka had. Tina would see Matilka around town from time to time, and knowing she had followed in her footsteps, Matilka would tell Tina: “We can’t change the world, but we can make a difference in our own little corner.”
If she was Ms. Twinkle to her students, she was simply “Twinkle” to her friends. Once she closed the doors to her dance academy, she opened herself up to a very public life of service in the community. One word her friends continuously use to describe her is “generous” — with her time, talents and resources, choreographing and designing costumes for both children and adults. Though her costuming was affordable, her friends describe it as brilliant and inventive. If something unusual needed to happen with costuming, she would figure it out. Friend Leigh Simmons recalls her work on Cinderella. During the musical, Cinderella requires an on-stage quick change “from plain to beautiful.” Typically in theatre, quick changes happen just off-stage, so as not to disrupt the illusion or fantasy of the event. Live quick changes require a certain finesse, and Ms. Twinkle “knew just how to do it.” She also organized maypole dances, and the materials she selected would create beautiful braids as the children weaved and danced around one another.
Her creativity and drive to produce never slowed down. At the time of her death, Matilka was serving as the tailor and choreographer for My Fair Lady with IPAL. Ms. Twinkle was working on a set of stunning black and white hats for the iconic horse racing scene. Katherine Caffery recalls visiting the Ruffs’ home some time after the funeral to collect the hats, which were sitting in a pile on the dining room table, recently worked and nearly finished, a poignant and humorous moment that speaks to Matilka’s generosity and effort: her work was never finished.
Norma, her “sister,” explains their relationship. Norma had three sisters living in Coushatta, and Twinkle’s only sister had recently passed; the two of them were lonely, so they called one another “sister.” Matilka’s sister had immigrated with her family, Norma remembers. “Their family came through Ellis Island. Twinkle was born here. Her parents and one sibling left there and came to America and Twinkle was born after they got here….How she came to New Iberia, I’m not sure, other than Merle, who worked in the oil field.” Matilka was the child of first generation immigrants.
Norma’s “there” refers to Damocz, Hungary. A search through Ellis Island’s public records elucidates the voyage from Europe: in 1921, the Szajko family sought passage to America aboard the Berengaria from the port of Southampton. One passenger record identifies an Anna Szajko, 5 feet, 4 inches, married, aged 29 years and four months, brown hair, accompanied by a daughter of the same name, aged 10 months: both in good health. Absent from the passenger record is Twinkle’s father, Lewis Szajko, though he is listed on the ship’s manifest, was not on the ship. Lewis is designated as Anna’s husband, who will be receiving her and their infant child. He was already living in Warren, Ohio in August of 1921, but just exactly how he made the passage is unclear. (Efforts to contact the family prior to publication were unsuccessful.)