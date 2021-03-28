Funeral services are pending for Mosanna P. Babino, 58, who died at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
