According to its daily update Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health said the number of COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 25,258 cases in Louisiana.
The increase adds 735 more than Monday’s projection of 24,523. According to LDH, a total of 1,747 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, with 287 of those requiring ventilation.
The department has reported a total of 1,473 deaths statewide. As of today, the department is now reporting both confirmed COVID-19 deaths and probable COVID-19 deaths on its dashboard due to recent CDC guidelines.
The Department defines a confirmed COVID-19 death as a death with a positive lab result. Probable COVID-19 deaths are deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result. The number of probable COVID-19 deaths could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative. As of today, the Department reports 59 probable COVID-19 deaths.
As of Monday, 56.25 percent of COVID-19 deaths were among African American residents and 34.34 percent were among white residents. The most common underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths to date are hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, according to the LDH.
The department is also tracking nursing homes and other adult residential facilities, which have been struck particularly hard by the virus. With the recent update, 205 of these facilities have reported COVID-19 cases, and a total of 2,402 COVID cases have been reported within the facilities.
So far, 464 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among residents of these facilities. The LDH says these include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, inpatient psych/behavioral health and inpatient drug treatment facilities.
In many cases, a resident of an adult residential facility is tested and diagnosed with COVID-19 by a provider outside of the long-term care facility. The facilities have begun self-reporting positive cases to the Department of Health. Due to the volume, the department is no longer listing individual facilities, but continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff. Facilities have been given guidance to minimize the spread of illness, according to the LDH.
The Department of Health is also conducting a comprehensive review of commercial testing data reported to the state. According to the department, commercial testing data will be updated upon completion of this review. This does not impact the number of positive cases reported, however. Positive cases reported are updated and accurate, according to the LDH.
The department’s tracker map for Iberia Parish reported 217 cases in Iberia Parish, with 192 state tests, 485 commercial tests and 11 deaths.
St. Mary Parish’s statistics showed 162 cases, with 94 state tests, 549 commercial tests and 17 deaths.
St. Martin Parish had 202 cases, with 27 state tests, 671 commercial tests and 13 deaths.