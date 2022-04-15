Purchase Access

Monica Polk

Funeral services are pending for Monica Polk, 51, who died at 12:02 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



