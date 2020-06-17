Modules for LNG liquefaction loaded at Port of Iberia Tuesday

It was all hands on deck Tuesday at the Port of Iberia as two massive modules for LNG liquefaction were loaded onto a barge for shipment.
Chart Industries built the pair of cold box modules, part of an order to be completed by the end of 2021.
“This is just the first two of 18,” said Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero. “They have 75 to 100 people working on this. They’ll build 16 more between now and the end of next year,”
The modules for part of the liquefaction trains in an LNG plant where natural gas is chilled to the point it becomes liquid.
That makes it easier to transport the gas, which has become a cash commodity for the petroleum industry. Prior to the Obama administration, exports of petroleum products from the United States were not allowed.
Each module, Romero said, weighs about 275 tons. Tuesday’s load was 550 tons.
Chart was not the only local contractor to be busy with the project. Berard Industries, a local trucking and transportation company, provided the specialized mover which crawled slowly across the work yard at Chart Industries.
The multi-wheel vehicle crept onto the barge with its extremely heavy — and expensive — cargo, very much like a rocket being moved to launch position at Cape Kennedy.
“Berard Trucking is doing all the heavy lifting,” Romero said.
According to Romero, the cold boxes are the brain, or more appropriately the heart, of an LNG facility.
“They convert gas to a liquid,” Romero said. “They form the basis of the LNG plant.”
As the Gulf of Mexico energy sector continues to struggle, Romero said work like that being done at Chart is helping give the port a higher profile.
“It’s good to have a backlog of work, and in the LNG sector,” Romero said. “The Port of Iberia has the technology and skill sets to develop and deliver these projects on time and under budget. So hats off to Chart industries, Berard and the other companies here.”
For video from the loading of the modules Tuesday, go to iberianet.com.
