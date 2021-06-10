BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge native Brad Davis was hired as LSU’s offensive line coach a week after the school announced it was “parting ways” with James Cregg, who had coached the offensive line at LSU since 2018.
The school announced the Davis hiring Thursday.
“Brad is a game changer for us and he’s a great addition to our staff,” Orgeron said. “We are excited about having him come home to be a LSU Tiger. Brad is a proven offensive line coach who has developed some outstanding players during his coaching career. He also gives us another tremendous recruiter on the staff.”
Cregg, 47, was entering the final year of his contract and was scheduled to earn $700,000. LSU's offensive line won the Joe Moore Award in 2019 as the top offensive line group in the country. Cregg and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron were on the same staff at Tennessee in 2009 and USC from 2010-2013.
Davis, a member of Oklahoma’s 2000 national championship team, announced via Twitter that he was leaving the coaching staff at Arkansas to take the LSU job, and Orgeron has discussed the hire with media members.
"I am grateful for the time I spent in Fayetteville and the relationships that were made," Davis wrote in his post. "I am disappointed to not finish the journey we began, but I am excited to return home to my native city and enjoy my parents and siblings.
"I am sorry for those I've let down but hope those who truly know me will be happy for my opportunity to return Home! I am excited to begin this new journey."
Davis played at Belaire High School in Baton Rouge and went on to play at Oklahoma. A 2003 graduate of Oklahoma, Davis was part of two Big 12 championship teams and the 2000 national championship team. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in 2002.
Davis coached at Arkansas in 2020 after two years on the staff at Missouri where he developed Tre’Vour Wallace-Sims into a first team All-SEC offensive lineman. Davis’ Missouri offensive line helped pave the way for an offense that rushed for 151.7 yards per game in 2019. The 2018 Missouri offense ranked No. 13 in the nation with 481.8 yards per game and were No. 18 nationally in scoring with 36.6 points a contest. He also coached the offensive line at Florida for one year before heading to Missouri.
Prior to joining the Florida staff in 2017, Davis coached the offensive lines at North Texas (2016), East Carolina (2015) and James Madison (2014). At James Madison, Davis also served as the co-offensive coordinator for a Dukes team that finished 9-4 and earned a spot in the FCS Playoffs.
In five years as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Portland State (2009-13), Davis helped the Vikings set numerous school records including total yards (6,486) and yards rushing (3,330), rushing yards per game (277.7), rushing touchdowns (36) and total yards per game (540.5).
Davis was given a three-year contract averaging $830,000 a year with LSU, according to Brody Miller of The Athletic. He was scheduled to earn $550,000 at Arkansas.
Many of the offensive linemen at LSU were recruited by Davis when he was working at other SEC schools, Orgeron said, adding that Davis will make a difference at LSU.
All five starters on LSU's offensive line chose to return for the 2021 season. LSU also added four-star offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger and three-star guard Kimo Makaneole in the 2021 signing class.
Four assistant coaches remain from Orgeron's 2020 national championship staff —cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, wide receiver coach Mickey Joseph, running backs coach Kevin Faulk and special teams coordinator Greg McMahon.