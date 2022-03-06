A photo of tulips shot by Anna Poe is the primary photo for March in the 2022 LSU AgCenter Get It Growing calendar. Tulips are some of the most popular flowers of spring. They are highly prized as cut flowers. There are numerous cultivars and varieties, and they have been important throughout history.
BATON ROUGE — A statewide search for the best photos of Louisiana’s gardens, flowers, trees and vegetables is drawing to a close.
LSU AgCenter faculty are seeking the most eye-catching images of the state’s lush landscapes from photographers across Louisiana to illustrate the 2023 edition of the Get It Growing calendar, which features seasonal gardening advice and horticultural how-to articles.
The deadline for entries is March 31.
“We encourage gardening lovers and photographers to submit their photos for the Get It Growing Calendar,” said Elma Sue McCallum, the project coordinator. “It’s a great way to share their work with the gardening community and be a part of a wonderful educational resource for Louisiana gardeners.”
Photographs offered for consideration must be high-resolution digital images submitted online at www.LSUAgCenter.com/GIGCC. All images must be the original work of the photographer submitting the image.
Photographers should limit entries to 25 or fewer of their best photos.
About 40 photos will be selected for the calendar. Twelve photos — one for each month of the year — will run full page, and one will be used on the cover. The remaining images will appear throughout the calendar.
Photographers whose pictures are chosen will have their names listed in the calendar and receive copies of the publication.