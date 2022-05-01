The Loreauville High School baseball team lost both of their home contests to No. 11 seed Doyle in the second round of the LHSAA Class 2A baseball playoffs.
The Tigers entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed following a 16-11 season. In the first round, the Tigers hosted No. 27 seed Lake Arthur, who they easily defeated 10-0 in five innings.
Things were different for the home team this time around, however, as both losses came from runs scored in the later innings.
Doyle 8, Loreauville 2
Loreauville began the playoff series on a positive note, scoring one run apiece in the first two innings before finishing the game without another score. Doyle, who was held scoreless until the fourth inning, added one run via a ground out that advanced a runner to home.
The slow pace of the game was completely undone in the sixth inning, as solid batting by Doyle combined with numerous errors and poor pitches by Loreauville gave Doyle a 6-2 lead.
Loreauville responded with a change of pitcher, bringing on Andrew Berard to replace left handed Riley Marcotte. The Tigers struggled in their next at-bat, picking up two back to back ground outs before a Cole Broome was walked and a Whitney Boudreaux single gave Loreauville the momentum. Trevor Dooley’s ground out from the next at bat returned the Tigers to the dugout still trailing Doyle by four runs.
Loreauville’s seventh inning defensive performance left much to be desired. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases for Doyle, and another batter advanced after being hit by a pitch to give the away team another run. Another walk added an eighth run for Doyle before Jahari Williams was able to claim the third out of the inning via strikeout.
Loreauville, trailing now by six runs, finished the game with a pop out, fly out, and strikeout to give Doyle the 1-0 lead in the series.
Riley Marcotte pitched over five innings for the Tigers, throwing 61 strikes from 111 pitches with 8 strikeouts. Jahari Williams closed out the game from the mound, throwing 9 strikes from 17 pitches with 2 strikeouts.
Trevor Dooley and Jahari Williams each scored one run against Doyle. Devin Verret and Garret Blanchard added an RBI each.
Doyle 4, Loreauville 0
The second game in the series was another back and forth scoreless affair, with neither team able to advance runners to scoring positions.
The game changed in the fifth inning, as Doyle targeted right fielder Hunter Freyou, hitting a ground ball single and triple to score three runs. Another big hit to the outfield, this time to centerfielder Cole Broome, added a fourth run for Doyle.
Neither team scored again for the rest of the contest.
Garret Blanchard pitched all six innings for the Tigers, throwing 57 strikes from 80 pitches with 5 strikeouts. The Tigers struggled offensively, with Trevor Dooley’s double in the first inning being the most exciting play of the day for Loreauville.
Doyle advances to the third round of the playoffs, and will face either No. 3 seed Kinder or No. 19 seed D’Arbonne Woods.