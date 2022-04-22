Despite coming into the playoffs as the No. 15 seed in Class 2A, the Loreauville Lady Tigers softball team was expected to do well when they traveled to face No. 2 seed Port Barre on Wednesday. By the time the game ended, Loreauville was outscored 4-1 by the Lady Red Devils, with much of the blame for the loss falling to the six errors by the Lady Tigers.
Loreauville went behind early, giving up one run in the first inning via an error from a pickoff attempt at first base. The Lady Tigers, never an easy team to score against, held Port Barre to a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning, where another error allowed the Lady Devils to double their lead.
An additional run scored in both the fifth and sixth innings left Loreauville with quite a mountain to climb as they now needed four runs to have any hope of advancing.
Lexi Mclin scored off an error by the Lady Devils following a hit by Malory Segura, but the run proved to be nothing more than a consolation prize as outfielder Anna Broome’s infield fly gave the Lady Tigers their third out.
“When you look at the youth and the level of inexperience, it’s really unfortunate that it showed through today,” explained Head coach Jude Digas. “It seemed like there were some jitters in the team. Credit to their pitcher, she one-hit us. Our pitcher three-hit them, but when you make six errors and you don’t make the plays, things like that happen.”
Sophomore pitcher Alyssa Soileau finished the game with 5 strikeouts, throwing 53 strikes from 88 pitches and faced 29 batters. Dugas said that he was happy with Soileau’s performance, but wished that she had better support from the rest of the team.
“Alyssa pitched a gem, I mean what more could you ask for?,” he said. “She got a lot of ground balls, a lot of fly balls, and a lot of them ended up being misplayed. (Port Barre) can swing it, and for her to go in there and do what she did, you’d like to see a little more support behind her.”
Despite the loss, the Loreauville team left the field with their heads held high, something Dugas said shows just how focused the team is on getting better for next season.
“That’s always our mentality, that this is part of the game and these things happen,” he said. “We do have a very young group, so they are eager to get back to work and continue to build this thing and get better. This is going to be a team to look out for over the next two or three years.”
When asked if Dugas intended to return to the Loreauville team next season, he said that the decision is ultimately up to the Loreauville administration.
“I’m going to do what I always do, spend a lot of time with my family over the summer and travel a lot and pray on it,” he said. “If the administration thinks that I’m still the right guy to be leading this thing, then I’m going to be ready to give them everything that I have every day. I love leading this team. It sucks to end like this but it was a lot of fun.”
Port Barre will advance to face the winner of No. 7 seed Winnfield versus No. 10 seed Fisher, which was played on Thursday after publication.