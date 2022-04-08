The Loreauville Lady Tigers softball team finished a grueling district schedule on Thursday with a big win over Jeanerette. The win comes two days after Loreauville lost a hotly contested district game against Houma Christian 7-6. Loreauville head coach Jude Dugas said Thursday’s win was a way for the team to put the past behind them.
“It was a tough one on Tuesday, you know, to come back and rally and fall just short at the end,” Dugas said. “This is kind of a step back in the right direction. We’re trying to get hot in these last six (games) and make sure that we’re playing our best ball at the right time.”
Saydi Landry pitched the majority of the game for Loreauville, throwing 27 strikes from 45 pitches for five strikeouts. Landry also hit a home run against Jeanerette, finishing the game with three runs and four more batted in. Makenzie Tripeaux (one run, one RBI) and Jardyn Boudreaux (two runs, two RBIs) also contributed to the win.
Dugas said that his team was able to use the game to give playing opportunities to his less experienced players.
“We told them just two at bats and then we were going to try to get some subs in,” he said. “We got some looks at some players, gave them an opportunity, so it was a good outing for them.”
The Lady Tigers are now 14-15 this season after the win and are in third place in the District 7-2A standings. With less than a week remaining in the regular season, Loreauville sits as the unofficial No. 11 seed. Dugas said that his team still has a busy schedule for the rest of the season, playing in a tournament in Pineville over the weekend and hosting both Sacred Heart and Iota next week.
“We want to make sure that we’re playing our best ball and on the right track before the playoffs,” he explained. “Obviously, you want to go against some competitive teams to help your ratings and rankings but, ultimately, it’s about playing the best ball going into playoff time.