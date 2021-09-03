Lisa Hussey Sep 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. LOREAUVILLE — Services are pending for Lisa Mestayer Hussey, 53, who passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.Darby and Greene Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lisa Mestayer Hussey Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Pend Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Most Popular 4 p.m. UPDATE: Hurricane Ida track shifts slightly east as storm strengthens Markell Roy Suspect in Shreveport officer involved shooting booked into Caddo Correctional Center West St. Mary has its own ‘Swiss Army Knife’ utility player in Pierre All eyes on Morgan City as Ida looks to hit near the St. Mary community Landry wins silver medal at Paralympics, thanks grandmother for support Ex-cop admits to child porn, sexual abuse of dog 4 p.m. UPDATE: Hurricane Ida ashore, strong wind tearing across south-central Louisiana 'Hurricane force' wind gusts expected in Teche Area LIVE CAMS: Keep an eye on Hurricane Ida Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com