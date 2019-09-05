Republicans, from the national to the parish level, have poor memories. Their “smaller government, fewer regulations, lower taxes, run the government like a business” philosophies were major contributors to Republican financial disasters that Democrats rescued us from.
Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945) pulled us out of Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover’s Great Depression. Barack Obama (2009-2017) took us from George W. Bush’s Great Recession where 700,000 jobs per month were being lost to a steady though small economic growth, in spite of zero Republican votes for the rescue plans. John Bel Edwards took Louisiana from Bobby Jindal’s (1-11-16) two billion dollar deficit situation to raises for education and a three hundred million dollar surplus — the third year of being in the black. And the Republican House members complain!
Republicans also forget how they complained about deficits during Obama’s time but are silent about and complicit in Trump’s deficit which is projected to hit one trillion dollars by the end of 2019. Obama cut the deficit by nearly half. They also forget about their zero votes for Medicare and Obamacare and Medicaid (e.g. in Louisiana), which need improvement but have saved lives and livelihoods.
It behooves us to remind Louisiana Republicans (especially members of the Louisiana House of Representatives) that their final “YES” votes for recent educational funding smell like face- and vote-saving strategies in the face of earlier fierce opposition.
Republican approaches to John Bel Edward’s governorship strongly resemble Republican approaches to Barak Obama’s presidency, as typified in the “Moscow Mitch” McConnell’s words to President Obama: “We will make you a one term president.” He failed!
I read the Mueller Report. McConnell’s holding up of legislation to help protect us from further Russian interference in our elections is nothing less than cooperating in a foreign government invasion of our country and tampering with the most sacred right to vote. Reminder (remember they forget): silence about and complicity in this behavior is damaging to our country and has elements of treasonous behavior.
James R. Broussard
New Iberia