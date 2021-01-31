Like I always say, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. In all honesty, no one could have seen this coming. Fifteen executive orders on the first day, 15 times as many as the most ever for a first day.
The real message: I’m challenging the Supreme Court to dare declare any of these unconstitutional! I’m a loaded up freight train roaring down the tracks, No one is gonna derail me! I’ll pack the court, or at least I’ll try like my hero FDR. I’m only following you and Fala, baby!
What happened to the Joe who outright fooled me to think he is a uniter, a reach-across the aisle guy, a true leader? Gee, it only took less than 24 hours to answer the big question. Will you pack the court if you don’t get what you want when you want it? Case closed. Let’s see, one party rule, jump over Congress, wave your magic wand and reverse four years of the democratic process. Add it up sounds like Communism to me.
Joe, I really do not enjoy being fooled, neither does the American people.
RICHARD PHILLIPS
NEW IBERIA