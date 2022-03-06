The Leadership Iberia Program, which is facilitated by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, has chosen the next group of motivated leaders to explore Iberia Parish and strengthen their commitment to community involvement, according to a prepared statement from the GICC.
Once a month, the members of the class will gather for a day-long agenda of visiting local organizations, businesses and attractions within Iberia Parish to learn more about key pillars of our local economy and infrastructure. Participants will also focus on leadership and team development skills, education, government, law enforcement, economic development, health care, social services and general quality of life issues.
The members of Leadership Iberia Class XXIV are:
Adrienne Alexander, Sr. Human Resource Business Partner, Bayou Companies Lauren Barras, Executive Director, Garden View Assisted Living of New Iberia Amber Bessard, Director of Operations, Next Level 24 Fitness
Vickie Bourgeois, Assistant Branch Manager, First Horizon Bank
Kirsten Bourque, Legislative Assistant, LA House of Representatives- Blake Miguez Keith Bowles, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer, Van’s Kiddie Care Jessica Broussard, Controller, Iberia Medical Center
Toya Broussard, Assistant Branch Manager, JD Bank
Anna Cavalier, Patient Care Coordinator, Acadiana Hearing Center
Coy Duplantis, Insurance & Risk Advisor, Brown & Brown Insurance
Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera, Co-Owner/Hairdresser, Hilltop Studio
Hailey Fouquier, Commercial Loan Officer/Assistant Vice President, First National Bank of Jeanerette
Kristi Gregoire, National Education Association (NEA) Organizing Fellow, Gregoire’s College and Career Preparatory
De’Marquis Hamilton, Regional Site Director, Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center Denise Jefferson, Executive Program Advisor, Van’s Kiddie Care
Dominque Jones, Family Nurse Practitioner, Clark Integrated Medical Clinic
Janna LeBlanc, HR Manager/Corporate Training, Community First Bank
Steven Leroux, Principal, Magnolia Elementary
Heather Miguez, Medical Lien Collector, Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs, & D’Albor Lauren Olivier, Assistant Principal, New Iberia Senior High (NISH)