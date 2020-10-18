Lady Jackets sweep West St. Mary; Catholic High beats Beau Chene

New Iberia Senior High improved to 5-5 overall with a 3-0 win over West St. Mary on Wednesday.
The Lady Jackets won 25-9, 25-16, 25-13 in the NISH boys’ gym.
Kelis Boutte had two aces, 15 assists, a kill and a block for the Lady Jackets. KeAsia St. Julia had three aces; Laila Sigure had two aces, six kills, two blocks and a dig; Zoriohn Davis had nine aces, five kills and four digs; Sanaa Thibodeaux had two aces, one assist and six kills; Abby Smith had a kill and four digs; and NyAsia Drexler had three kills.
The Lady Jackets (0-2 district) play Sam Houston at Vinton High School Tuesday at 5 p.m.
CHS 3, Beau Chene 0
Catholic High improved to 11-6 overall with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 win over Beau Chene on Thursday.
Abigail Richthofen had 12 kills, a block, two aces and 12 digs to pace the Lady Panthers (3-1 district). Sydnee Raheem had 17 kills, a block, an ace and two digs; Hana Maturin had 11 kills and a dig; Holly Hebert had six kills and 13 digs; Anna Angelle had two kills, 39 assists and a dig; and Allyson Baquet had four aces, 17 digs and an assist.
CHS plays host to West St. Mary on Monday and to Delcambre on Tuesday in a pair of district matches.