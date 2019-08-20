CHINESE MANDARIN PASTA SALAD BENTO BOX
16 ounces rotini pasta
6 mini sweet peppers, sliced
3 mandarin oranges, peeled and segmented
3 green onions, sliced
2 cups baby spinach, chopped
1/2 cup matchstick carrots
1/2 cup sesame ginger dressing
1/4 cup chow mein noodles
1 kiwi, peeled and sliced
1/2 cup steamed edamame
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cool water. In large bowl, mix pasta, peppers, oranges, green onions, spinach, carrots and dressing. Toss to coat well. Top with chow mein noodles. Place in lunchbox with kiwi and edamame.
Family Features
TURKEY TACO SALAD BENTO BOX
1 cup chopped romaine lettuce
1/4 cup cooked turkey meat, seasoned with taco seasoning
2 tablespoons shredded cheese
4 cherry tomatoes, quartered
2 tablespoons guacamole
1 ounce tortilla chips
Assemble taco salad with lettuce, taco meat, cheese and tomatoes. Place in lunchbox with guacamole and chips.
Family Features
STRAWBERRY YOGURT BARS
4 1/2 cups chopped strawberries, divided
1/3 cup Baker’s Corner Granulated Sugar
1 teaspoon Stonemill Pure Vanilla
3 tablespoons Baker’s Corner Corn Starch*
3 tablespoons water
3 cups Millville Multigrain Crispy Oats, crushed
4 tablespoons Countryside Creamery Tastes Like Butter, melted
1/4 cup Friendly Farms Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt
Preheat oven to 375°. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine 4 cups strawberries and sugar. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in vanilla. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water until dissolved. Stir mixture into saucepan and cook for 3 minutes, until thickened. Pour into a medium bowl and refrigerate until cool. In a large bowl, combine crispy oats and butter spread. Press into an 8x8-inch baking dish and bake for 10 minutes. Cool to room temperature. Stir yogurt into cooked strawberries and pour on top of crust. Top with remaining 1/2 cup strawberries and refrigerate for 4 hours.
Cut into 9 squares and serve. Best eaten with a fork.
Chef Linsey, ALDI Test Kitchen, Family Features
TROPICAL GRANOLA BAR
2 Tablespoons Simply Nature Organic Coconut Oil
1 teaspoon Stonemill Pure Vanilla
3/4 cup Cashew Butter Recipe, divided
1 cup Millville Quick Oats
1 cup Southern Grove Dried Fruit Medley, chopped
1 1/2 cups Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Flax Plus Granola
In a small saucepan, over medium-low heat, heat coconut oil and vanilla until combined. In a large bowl, combine coconut oil mixture, ½ cup cashew butter, quick oats, fruit medley and granola. Place in parchment-lined 8x8-inch cake pan, top with parchment paper. Using another 8x8-inch cake pan, lightly press down granola bars. Evenly spread granola bars with remaining 1/4 cup cashew butter. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Take granola bars out of refrigerator and cut into 21 individual bars. Place into plastic bags and store in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
ALDI Test Kitchen, Family Features
HARVEST FRUIT & OAT ENERGY BITES
1/2 cup milk
1 1/2 cups rolled oats, divided
2 Tablespoons almond nut butter
2/3 cup dried apple rings, chopped (soft variety)
1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice
1 pinch salt
1/4 cup dried cranberries or dried tart cherries
2 Tablespoons chopped pecans or almonds
1 8-ounce glass milk per serving
In bowl of food processor or high-speed blender, combine milk, 1 cup rolled oats, nut butter, dried apple rings, apple pie spice and salt. Pulse until mixture becomes fairly smooth and holds together when rolled. Transfer mixture to medium size bowl. Stir in remaining oats, dried cranberries and chopped nuts. Roll mixture into tablespoon-sized balls and place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Chill 1 hour, or until firm. Keep bites covered and refrigerated up to 3 days. Pair each serving with 8-ounce glass milk.
Emily Caruso, Jelly Toast, Milk. Love What’s Real