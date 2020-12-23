Funeral services are pending for Keith Anthony Johnson, 34, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in New Iberia.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
