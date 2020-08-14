Funeral services are pending for Karla Norbert, 22, a resident of New Iberia who died at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services are pending for Karla Norbert, 22, a resident of New Iberia who died at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us |
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.