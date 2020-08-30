MYETTE POINT – Jason Jones won his second straight Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament Aug. 22 to take over first place in the bass club’s Angler of the Year race for 2020.
Jones and Steve Doumit left the 14-boat field far behind at the weigh-in at Myette Point Boat Landing. Their five-bass limit weighed 13.85 pounds.
Jones pushed his season point total to 625 and bumped previous pacesetter Joey Trahan to second with 587. Trahan and his guest finished ninth in the recent tournament with four bass weighing 6.40 pounds.
There are five tournaments remaining on the schedule.
Jacob Chatagnier and his guest were second with four bass weighing 9.27 pounds, a limit that included the tournament’s biggest bass, a 3.55-pounder.
Marlin Hebert and Dustin Dore finished third with five bass weighing 8.70 pounds.