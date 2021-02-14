Earn while you learn.
Lafayette’s Michael Hebert, who was born and raised in Jeanerette, started doing that as a co-angler two weekends ago in the Toyota Series under the umbrella of Major League Fishing. Hebert finished sixth in the co-angler field in the Southwestern Division opener at Lake Sam Rayburn.
Hebert had a five-fish limit all three days. They weighed 12 pounds, 3 ounces; 10 pounds, 2 ounces, and 10 pounds, 10 ounces, respectively, for a total of 32-15.
The Top 10 anglers and co-anglers fished Jan. 30. The Jeanerette Senior High School graduate who enjoyed his first big learning experience was the third co-angler to weigh in that Saturday afternoon in Texas.
“I’d like to thank my beautiful wife, Aimee, who supports me in all I do, my two boys, Austin and Jack, two of my fishing mentors, Jean Trahan and Dane Thibodeaux, and my good fishing buddy, Ben Pecnik,” Hebert said into the microphone.
Trahan, with Southern Technologies, lives in Lafayette. Thibodeaux, with profishingtrips.com, lives in Lake Charles. Pecnik hails from New Iberia.
Hebert was fortunate to draw three good anglers, he said a few minutes after his limit was weighed.
“Well, you know, I had some really great boaters put me around a lot of fish. We never got the big bite but I was able to execute my plan and it’s just really grateful to have some good guys — Justin Cooper, Chris Lewis and Jeff Sprague today. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys. They put me around them and I was able to execute,” he said.
His next outing is March 25-27 at Lake Texoma near Durant/Madill, Oklahoma.
He’ll use his winnings of $2,650 to cover expenses, including entry fees, for the rest of the Toyota Series Southwestern Division schedule for 2021. After Lake Texoma, Hebert travels to fish Lake Sam Rayburn again April 28-30.
After his fast start, Hebert is on pace to qualify as a co-angler for the Toyota Series Championship in October at Lake Pickwick in Tennessee. The Top 25 anglers and co-anglers from the Toyota Series’ six divisions punch their ticket to Lake Pickwick.
The son of Mike Hebert of Broussard and Melanie Hebert of New Iberia grew up catching catfish and bream in the Atchafalaya Basin and saltwater fish in Vermilion Bay. He started fishing bass tournaments in the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation. His best showing before Jan. 30 was the biggest bass, a 5-pound, 7-ounce fish, in a Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation qualifier last year at Toledo Bend.
Hebert is content with a future as a co-angler. The 45-year-old investment advisor who began working in the financial services industry in 2003 leads LPL Financial as an investment executive at Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, which he joined in 2011.
“I really fish these to learn, to fish behind skilled guys. I really just do it to learn. I have a career that I really enjoy,” he said one week after the opener.
Don’t get him wrong. He loves bass fishing, figuring bass out under pressure, like he did Jan. 28-30.
“I was really excited to get to fish in the Top 10. I was excited to move up each day (in the standings). I started in 12th,” he said.
Hebert fished with Justin Cooper of Zwolle on Thursday, Chris Lewis of Hallsville, Texas, on Friday and Jeff Sprague of Point, Texas, on Saturday. Sprague, who had a 21-3 bag on Thursday, also fished the final day and finished seventh with 45 pounds, 2 ounces, worth $7,300.
Cooper was 47th with 25 pounds, 11 ounces, while Lewis finished 98th with 19 pounds, 11 ounces.
Broaddus, Texas, angler Derek Mundy rode a 39-pound, 7-ounce, limit the second day to a $44,150 winner’s check at Lake Sam Rayburn. He dominated the 183-boat angler field with 70 pounds, 11 ounces.
Kelsey Ray of Joplin, Missouri, topped the 183-angler co-angler field with 36 pounds, 12 ounces, to win $34,000.
Hebert started prefishing Jan. 25 at Lake Sam Rayburn with Thibodeaux. (Thibodeaux finished 81st in the angler division with 21 pounds, 12 ounces.) Those three days helped, Hebert said.
“We caught 15 feet deep all the way to 6 inches deep. I knew if I could get around that stuff in the tournament I’d catch fish. My goal was to catch five fish each day,” he said.
A Z-Man Jackhammer bladed jig and a natural craw Rat-L-Trap gave him his heaviest limit of the derby Thursday. He fished 30 feet deep “out in the middle of nowhere” the second day and caught on the same two baits, plus a 20-foot diving crank bait. That Rat-L-Trap accounted for his fish Saturday.
It seems like an insurmountable challenge to catch fish behind a competing pro bass fisherman, particularly when he is offshore relying on marine electronics only he can see in the front of the boat. Hebert is up to the task at hand.
“Actually, just focus on what you can control. I feel if I’m around fish, I can catch them off the back of the boat in 180-degree (radius),” Hebert said.
One valuable lesson he learned was overcoming adversity. Sprague didn’t show up at the boat landing until after the rest of the Top 10 took off at 7 a.m.
“I went in pretty confident. I had a game plan in mind,” he said. “I was supposed to meet Jeff Sprague at 6:15. About 6:40 I started to get a little nervous because he hadn’t arrived. He showed up about two minutes after everybody blasted off. He said he had never been late for a tournament in his life. He had set his alarm but forgot to hit save.”
It was “pretty quiet” in the boat for the first 10 minutes or so of bassin’.
“But after a while, we started chatting. We got along pretty good and we had a productive day,” Hebert said.
He’ll take more learning experiences like that.