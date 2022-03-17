Purchase Access

To commemorate its 75th anniversary, JD Bank donated $75,000 to 25 organizations throughout south Louisiana.

Each JD Bank location selected an organization to receive a donation.

According to a news release, Project RISE and the Fire Starter Project are organizations in the New Iberia area that received donations in celebration of the bank’s milestone anniversary.

JD Bank employees are presenting checks to the individual non-profits in each of their communities.



