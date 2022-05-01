Highland Baptist Christian School senior Carroll Olivier, Jr. committed to continuing his athletic career with a Lafayette-based postgraduate program, the Louisiana Knights.
Olivier, Jr., who played an important role in the Bear’s successful basketball season this year, will travel around the country playing in front of college scouts while saving his full college eligibility. Postgraduate programs have recently exploded in popularity as the college transfer portal has reduced the opportunities available for high school graduates. Knights coach Tony Living said that the program would offer Olivier educational opportunities as well as put him in game situations that will prepare him for the demands of college basketball.
Highland coach Colby Batiste said that Olivier, Jr. joined the varsity team later than most, but played an important role as a creative outlet and will only get better as he continues to play.
“I think that he has a tremendous passion to get better,” said Batitst. “He’s a kid that was kind of a late bloomer; he started playing basketball in his freshman or sophomore year, but he only played varsity for two years. Most of his minutes per game came this year.
“We counted on him to do a lot of different things, so I think that his development and his passion gives him a high ceiling and room to get better. As far as his position, he can do things off the dribble, create for himself off the dribble. He does great in situations where he creates, he’s a tremendous team player and has a great attitude. He’s a great kid to work with,” Batiste continued.
Olivier, Jr. said that signing to continue his playing career was a goal that he had set for himself years ago, but took hard work to achieve.
“It’s like a dream come true,” he said. “I never imagined this two years ago, but this year I put it in my mind that I wanted it to happen and it did. It took a lot of mental strength because my junior year was the first year that I started and I lost my spot midway through the season. There were a lot of tears, so I just had to stay mentally strong. There was one goal that I set and I had to maintain the goal.”
Olivier, Jr. said that he believes that playing for the Louisiana Knights will provide him with many opportunities, thanks to the connections of head coach Tony Livingston.
“Coach Tony has a lot of connections and he’s well known, so I feel like that is going to be key,” Olivier, Jr. explained. “All I have to do is work hard and put things together and they will come.”
Olivier, Jr. also made sure to thank his parents, who he said were his biggest supporters.
“They don’t miss a game, a workout, none of that,” he said. “If it wasn’t for my dad, I wouldn’t be here. He’s the one who got me up, got me to lose weight, and he’s the one who made all of this happen.”