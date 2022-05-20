The Iberia Performing Arts League will be presenting a night of fun and role reversals with Broadway Backwards on the Bayou.
The fundraiser, which takes place Saturday night, will simultaneously serve as a fundraiser to support IPAL’s LED light system as well as provide local actors and actresses the chance to perform songs they would otherwise never get a chance to perform.
The show will consist of 17 IPAL performers singing in roles that were written for performers of a different age or gender.
Some of the performances that have already been announced include Mitch Prudhomme performing from “The Addams Family,” Ian Bonin choosing from “The Great Comet,” Holli Guidry performing from the musical “If/Then” and Drew Hoffpauir performing a Meryl Streep role.
Co-director Kaleigh Lay said the tagline for the event is “Not Your Average Karakoke” and will also feature audience members being able to sing their favorite songs between the two act show.
Lay said the idea for the show is based on similarly themed fundraisers for Broadway where performers would sing songs written for the opposite gender. Lay said the IPAL production opened it up for people of different age ranges as well.
The fundraiser is in line with similar fundraisers IPAL regularly holds to raise money for improvements to theatrical productions, Lay said, and the casual atmosphere leads to fun for both performers and audience members.
“It’s something less formal than an IPAL show, so people can have fun and show a different side of themselves,” Lay said. “This time we think it will be a lot of fun because we’re letting the audience perform.”
Following the conclusion of the production, IPAL will quickly open their doors again when “The Odd Couple” premieres in number. The show runs from May 27 to June 5.
The one night only event takes place Saturday startin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by going to https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ipaltheater/6446 or before the show starts. Cocktails and concessions will also be served as part of the event.