The Iberia Parish Council will be down to 13 votes for the next couple of meetings as it votes tonight to accept the resignation of District 3 Councilman Brad Davis.
Davis, who was serving his first term in office, had sent his resignation letter earlier this month to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office after he had to move to accept a new job. His resignation was effective on June 17.
That gives the council until July 7 to call a special election to fill Davis’ seat, which is slated for tonight’s agenda. The council has until July 19 to name an interim appointment to the position until that election can be held.
The council will announce its deadlines for those wishing to be considered for the interim seat at tonight’s meeting and also schedule a special meeting where the potential candidates will address the council.
The final decision on an interim councilman, if not made during the special meeting, will likely be made at the July 14 regular meeting.
If not, a special meeting will be held in order to name the interim or, if the council misses the July 19 deadline, Gov. John Bel Edwards will be able to name an appointment to fill the seat.
According to the Secretary of State’s response to the council, the soonest that a special election could be called is either March 26 or April 30. Although qualifying for the Oct. 9 election is not set to begin for three weeks, on July 14, the Secretary of State did not list it as a possible date for the District 3 race. Iberia Parish is already planning two other off-cycle elections — for New Iberia City Marshal and for Ward 2 Justice of the Peace — on that ballot.
Most recently, when 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry announced her retirement last year less than a week before the qualifying period opened, that contest was already scheduled to be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
The council will also receive its report on its annual audit from representatives of Kolder, Slaven and Company at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse located at 300 Iberia St.