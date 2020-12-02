The Iberia Parish Council will meet tonight in a special meeting dedicated to adopting the 2021 operating budget for the parish.
Previously, members of the council have raised concerns that the document does not make enough cuts to the parish’s expenses as revenues from the oil and gas industry and extended pandemic restrictions force fiscal belt tightening.
In the same breath, members have also questioned planned cuts in certain programs, specifically youth-oriented activities at the Acadiana Fairgrounds, Louisiana Pepperplex and Sugar Cane Festival building.
The 2021 proposed budget is balanced using millions in previous year fund balances in several accounts, another issue that has been raised during the council’s budget hearings in October.
The meeting, though open to the public, is subject to social distancing and mask requirements.