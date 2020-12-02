The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for cruelly shooting and killing a black bear in St. Mary Parish.
According to a prepared statement, the case began on Nov. 9 when Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were alerted to a dead black bear
off Log Bayou Road near Centerville. Agents responded to the scene and collected the 350 pound adult male bear, who had been shot in the head. A necropsy revealed that the bear was shot with a rifle a few days prior.
“Louisiana black bears are only now recovering from nearly being wiped out by overhunting and habitat loss. It is appalling and heartbreaking that someone would callously shoot this bear,” said Julia Breaux, Louisiana senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States in the statement. “We hope our reward helps find the person who committed this despicable act against our treasured state mammal.”
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating this case. Penalties for illegally killing a Louisiana black bear are up to $950 in fines and 120 days in jail as well as up to a $10,000 civil restitution fine.
Anyone with information regarding this illegal killing should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LADWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, residents can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android app from the Apple App Store or Google Play free of charge.
The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Cruelty Campaign raises public awareness and educates communities about the connection between animal cruelty and human violence while providing a variety of resources and support to law enforcement agencies, social work professionals, educators, legislators and families. We offer rewards in animal cruelty cases across the country and works to strengthen laws against animal cruelty.
The Humane Society of the United States increased the reward offered in this case to $7,500 thanks to a generous commitment from a board member.