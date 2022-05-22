More than a week after the vote appointing him as the next superintendent, Heath Hulin has been busy carrying out his usual duties as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction while also prepared to become the lead administrator of the Iberia Parish School District.
That has required a lot of back and forth traveling between his office on LeMaire Street and the main school board office Jane Street, but Hulin said he has been learning as much as he can before he officially takes his new role on July 1.
“Im spending a lot of time going back and forth between offices and transitioning to the administrative office,” Hulin said Friday. “I’m working with (Superintendent Carey) Laviolette, she’s showing me things I haven’t had experience with before in my current experience.”
Hulin, who was chosen by the Iberia Parish School Board in a 10-3 vote to become the next superintendent at the May 11 board meeting, said the process has been busy but exciting.
“Having 10 members support a new superintendent goes a long way and it shows the public that they’re united in choosing somebody to move the district forward, so I was pleased,” he said.
Moving the district forward has been at the forefront of Hulin’s mind since then, and one of the first things he wants to complete in his new position is a system wide needs assessment where Hulin can touch base with all of the departments and employees to see what is needed going forward.
“I’m very plan oriented, putting a plan into sets and checking the steps off,” Hulin said. “That’s kind of my goal for the summer is getting a handle on the big ticket items so we can hit the road on July 1.”
One of the immediate goals in his new position is to try and address the student population loss that has hit the Iberia Parish School District. Hulin said that before the pandemic, student population had declined and steadied off but another round of student loss hit the district after COVID-19.
Although some went to charter schools or online academies, Hulin said he felt that some just never returned to school and may be officially or unofficially homeschooled.
“I want to find them and bring them back to our school system because this is where their best education will be had,” Hulin said.
Other immediate issues include representing the school district in Baton Rouge, where the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s accountability system that could change how districts across the state do things.
Hulin said he will be part of a council of superintendents in Baton Rouge this week to give feedback on proposed changes.
Morale for students and teachers were another issue Hulin cited that needed to be addressed in the district. Hulin said he already met with elementary principals in the district, and he would like to see teachers get more planning time and more freedom during lunch periods.
“There aren’t many professionals that don't get a lunch period in the world today,” he said. “I think it's happened because that's the way it's always been done, but I think we should think outside the box.”
For long-term goals, Hulin said getting the Iberia Parish School District to an “A” grade by the State Department of Education is a goal that he shares with the current superintendent.
“It may not happen this year or the next, but I feel the quality of instruction that happens here is unrivaled, there’s no reason we can't be an “A” District,” Hulin said. “That’s definitely one of my goals, something I want to work towards.”