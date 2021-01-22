Hulin grateful to be chosen elementary assistant principal of year

Navigating 2020 as an assistant principal was no easy task, but Christina Hulin said the opportunity provided the opportunity to learn and grow with her fellow administrators.
The former assistant principal for Johnston-Hopkins Elementary was chosen as assistant principal of the year by the Iberia Principals Association.
Hulin has since taken on the role as principal of the elementary school, and says she is grateful for the award and the opportunity to continue to work in the parish and school.
What’s your career been like in Iberia Parish?
I’ve been in Iberia Parish 19 years, my whole career. For the first six I was an English teacher at Westgate and then moved to Johnston Street Elementary, which later became Johnston-Hopkins Elementary. I was a librarian and then a mentor teacher, a master teacher and a year ago I was an assistant principal.
What has being an administrator during a pandemic been like?
It definitely has been a challenge, there’s been a lot of learning but it was a perfect time because my career changed. It was something no one had ever gone through so I really bonded with the other administrators. There was a big learning curve, lots of new things and this year we had a lot of kids start on virtual learning which was very different for us and we still have about 100 doing that.
How do you feel about being chosen as assistant principal of the year?
I definitely think it’s an honor being chosen. I was chosen by my colleagues that aren’t even in the building with me, which means the work we’re doing is getting outside the walls and that makes me happy. I was so proud to receive this award not for myself but for the staff and students at Johnston-Hopkins.