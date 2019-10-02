Another year has come and gone for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair, but memories and new family recipes will continue for a lifetime, especially for these first place winners in the annual Sugar Cookery 4-H cooking competition.
The judges filled the lobby of the Veterans Memorial Building Friday morning as instructions were given to both 4-H volunteers assisting the judges for each of the categories. Don’t think it’s an easy task to judge a young person’s experimentation in the kitchen. Some recipes, however, easily disqualified the student if at least one cup of sugar wasn’t used in combination for a crust, filling, icing or the total sweet treat.
The first four first place winners were also recognized for top honors.
MUFFINS — Rylee Williams, North Lewis Elementary and Baked Grand Champion
FUDGE — Penelope Rentrop,Delcambre Elementary and Non-Baked Grand Champion
CAKES — Hunter Gathe, New Iberia Senior High and Baked Reserve Champion
ANY OTHER CANDY — Aubrey Menard, New Iberia Senior High and Non-Baked Reserve Champion
First place winners in the remaining categories include the following.
SUGAR COOKIES — Avery Begnaud, Loreauville Elementary
OATMEAL COOKIES — Karson Trevizo, Loreauville Elementary
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES — Holden Kidd, North Lewis Elementary
ANY OTHER COOKIE — Caroline Meyer, Catholic High School
BROWNIES — Kinsey Buteaux, Loreauville High School
PRALINES — Nola Simon, Delcambre Elementary
PIES — Kassidi Johnson, Pesson Elementary
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES — Jacelyn Baldwin, Delcambre Elementary
Recognition was also given to second- and third-place winners in each category, as well as participation acknowledgement.
Today’s recipes are from the 4-H Sugar Cookery competition held last Friday at the Veterans Memorial Building.