The Highland Baptist Christian School baseball team finished the regular season on a good note, with a 9-7 win over Centerville for Senior Night.
The Bears began the game with an aggressive performance that allowed them to score seven unanswered runs in the first two innings. Centerville was able to grow into the game, scoring four runs in the fourth inning and another three in the fifth inning. Two additional runs for Highland in the fourth inning via an error on a Jacob Reaux ground ball proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the game ended 9-7 in favor of the Bears.
Alex Mauney started the game on the mound for Highland, throwing 43 strikes from 72 pitches with four strikeouts. Parker Perry replaced Mauney midway through the contest, throwing 30 strikes from 46 pitches with three strikeouts. The pitcher duo combined to face 32 batters, giving up just five total hits all game.
Jacob Reaux led the scoring for the Bears with two runs, three stolen bases, and four RBIs. Thomas McGuffie (two RBIs, two stolen bases), Alex Mauney (three runs, one RBI), and Blayde White (one run, one RBI) also contributed to the win.
The win breaks a nine-game losing streak for the Bears, something head coach Greg Lofton said feels good to move past.
“It feels good,” he said. “I felt confident, we had a long practice on Wednesday and the boys came with good energy and good understanding of what we’re trying to do. We were hoping to kind of blow it out a bit more, but it’s a good result, for sure.”
Lofton said that his team’s aggressive start was exactly what he wanted, but the team showed up needing little motivation to find a good result on Senior Night.
“They came out here really early,” Lofton said. “I had told them to get here at a certain time to get the field ready, and they all started showing up early. I kind of knew that something was up, Alex (Mauney) was getting the field ready and I usually don’t let the seniors do that because we want the younger guys to do it. I knew that with them showing up early, this was going to be a good game.”
Highland has struggled throughout the season with a serious case of the mid-game slump, giving up runs, and losing games to the team’s inability to maintain a consistent pressure for the full seven innings. While Centerville did mount a seven-run comeback in the middle innings, Highland’s team was able to push through it. Lofton said that the team’s lack of endurance comes down to their youth and inexperience.
“I think it is just young guys trying to understand the game at the level that we’re trying to teach,” he said. “With that comes growth, and I really do like what I’m seeing from the young guys. I think in the next couple of seasons that we’re going to see a lot of competition from them and a lot of dedication and heart.”
Highland finished the season with a 5-15 record and sits far outside of the playoff spots for Division IV. Despite not making a postseason appearance in his first year in charge, Lofton said that he still considers this season a success.
“What I love to see, from the young guys especially, is growth,” he said. “I knew that there would be some failure moments, they were going to get frustrated at times, but we’ve had some conversations and really talked about the mental side of things. I want them to know that they are young, so they shouldn’t burden themselves too much. They just need to know that this is a growth. As the seasons go on, and of course with good offseason workouts and everything, it’s going to make us come out really strong and confident and hopefully get back into the playoffs.”