Higgins reports $21M for airports from CARES Act

Eleven airports in the Third Congressional District are slated to receive more than $21 million in funds thanks to the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Rep. Clay Higgins announced $21.2 million in CARES Act supplemental relief for the airports, which includes the Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia.
“Coronavirus-related travel and economic restrictions have greatly injured our local airports as well as our larger economy,” Higgins said. “This funding will help offset some of those losses and ensure our local airports can maintain essential operations.
“Further, we’re working to deliver financial relief to individual Americans and businesses across the spectrum. This effort is ongoing.”
The act will have $30,000 going to the Acadiana Regional Airport, as well as more than $2 million going to the Lafayette Regional Airport.
Other airports include $30,000 to the Abbeville Chris Crusta Memorial Airport, $30,000 to the Le Gros Memorial Airport in Crowley, $20,000 to the DeQuincy Industrial Airport, $30,0000 to the Jennings Airport and $30,000 to the Southland Field Airport in Sulphur.
The Lake Charles Regional Airport will receive more than $2 million, and the Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson will receive $30,000 as well.