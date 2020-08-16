Hank Harris stayed as hot as the weather in Louisiana Bass Anglers competition with a convincing win on Aug. 8.
Harris chose Lake Fausse Pointe as his “trailer anywhere” tournament destination and the decision paid off with a five-bass limit weighing 13.29 pounds. He also had the day’s biggest bass, a 3.75-pounder.
“It felt good,” he said about his latest outing. The weigh-in was at Myette Point Boat Landing.
The local bass angler has two wins and two runner-up finishes in the bass club’s last five tournaments. A dead fish penalty cost him a first place in one of those contests.
While prefishing, Harris figured out where the bass most likely would be and how the finicky fish were biting, well enough to boat eight keepers and cull three times on the day of reckoning. It was slow going at first, he said, noting he had one 1 1/2-pound class bass at 9 a.m.
The bite improved as the day wore on as he had three bass for an estimated 6 pounds around 10 a.m., four for about 10 pounds around noon.
“At 1:32 I caught the 3 3/4 off the bank, out a little way around outside trees,” he said.
His winning pattern was unorthodox while fishing cypress trees on the Peche Coule side and crossing the big lake on the Tee Bayou side. The key was to be within 50 yards or so on either side of drains, particularly when the water was moving and dropping.
When he’d fish a spinnerbait, he noticed in the days leading up to the tournament, he saw they were hitting the blades. He saw a 2 1/2-pound class bass do just that and it solved the riddle.
“I’d locate them with a spinnerbait but they’d miss it,” he said.
His comeback bait was a june bug Speed Craw under a 3/16-ounce worm weight that he’d pitch at the spot the bass missed the spinnerbait.
The key was to run and gun, he said. He never caught more than two in an area so he burned the boat’s gas in search of more pairs.
The father-and-son team of Bubbie Lopez and Dylan Lopez finished second with a limit of bass weighing 12.06 pounds while fishing the Duck Lake area in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Dicky Fitzgerald and Greer Billeaud were third with five bass tipping the scale at 11.74 pounds from the Charenton Lake area in the Atchafalaya Basin.