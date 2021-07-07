I’ve noticed something about the handwritten recipes in my collection: most of the ones I have done are more notes on a theme to remind me of the progression of cooking rather than full directions. Case in point, this week’s handwritten recipe, Crawfish or Shrimp Fettuccini. There are just a few little things left out for the outside-of-my-kitchen audience. For instance, if you're using shrimp, make sure to use peeled and deveined shrimp, you don’t want any shell action in your pasta. As far as the pasta, use a full pound package of fettuccine. Again, this is a note I neglected to include, because I always seem to cook a full package, whether I need to or not. There are also some spelling and measurement corrections made as the recipe evolved.
