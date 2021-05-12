The year was 1787. Francois Gonsoulin registered his property with the Attakapas district, 12th on the page. The acreage has been in his family since then, and today, Gonsoulin Land & Cattle offers quality grass fed beef, along with locally-sourced grass fed lamb and pork for the discerning customer, or really, anyone who would like delicious healthy meat for dinner.
Shannon Gonsoulin, New Iberia veterinarian and owner of Gonsoulin Land & Cattle, says the ranch has been through many incarnations. “We’ve done crawfish, crops, then back to cattle, through the years,” he said. “In 2006, we sat down and said, ‘let’s figure out how to monetize the ranch, and we decided grass fed cattle was the way to go.”
At that time, there were no third-party verification methods for grass fed cattle. The American Grass-fed Association (AGA) was formed to ensure quality and truthfulness in claims. “They sent a vet from Oregon here,” Gonsoulin said. “He stayed here three days, observing our process from beginning to end.”
“Originally, we were dedicated to the goal of providing cattle to our neighbors. We decided to look for our niche, and were lucky to get in on the grass fed wave at the beginning. Now, there is much more interest in determining where food comes from, how it was raised, and what the process was,” Gonsoulin said. “Fortunately, we can answer all the questions consumers may have, from where our cattle live, what they eat, to how they are processed and brought to market.”
Gonsoulin Land and Cattle has taken advantage of the burgeoning farm-to-market movement, selling at local farmers markets throughout the area. “We’ve sold at the markets in New Iberia, Lafayette, even Baton Rouge and Abbeville,” Gonsoulin said. “We’re in grocery stores now, Rouse’s has our ground beef. Grocery stores are easy. Getting into restaurants is tougher. We don’t do the volume of processing to match other distributors,” he added.
“One way we've found to be successful in restaurants is offering a ‘Butcher’s Block’ special. We provide a limited number of specific cuts, and when they’re sold out, they’re done. Preservation in New Iberia has been very receptive to this concept, and it does create a demand,” he said. “Dickie Brennan in New Orleans has also been a supporter. We’re in several restaurants in New Orleans: his steakhouse, Sylvain, Cowbell, to name a few.”
Now, to the important part: the meat. “All of the beef we produce, from steaks to roasts, ribs and ground beef, is 80 percent lean, 20 percent fat. Our steaks don’t have fat for insulation, so cooking it will not be the same as the traditional meat people are used to. When folks ask me, I tell them to cook it like deer meat, since our grass fed beef is similar in leanness to venison, your best bet is low and slow,” said Gonsoulin.
“We continue to think about developing products to meet the demands of our market. We have what we can our Primal ground beef available. It’s 50 percent meat, 20 percent liver, 20 percent heart and 10 percent kidney. We originally produced it for things like rice dressing, but people are making burgers with it as well,” he said. “We’ve also developed Keto ground beef, which is 50 percent meat, 50 percent fat, for those following that diet. We’re also working on what we call our steakburger blend: 70 percent beef, 30 percent bacon.”
Specifics on cooking Gonsoulin beef: “When it comes to cooking burgers, don’t make them too big, our meat will not shrink as much as traditional meat will. As far as steaks, either grill on indirect heat and sear at the end, or reverse sear them in the oven. Season them with a dry rub or your choice of seasonings, put them in a 225 degree oven for 25 minutes, then sear them in a hot skillet with butter, garlic and rosemary for one minute per side. They should be perfect,” Gonsoulin said. Marinating is up to the cook; beef marinated overnight before cooking will add some insulation, and should be brought to room temperature before cooking. Sous vide cooking is also recommended.
The farm store at the front of the property sells not only their beef, but also locally-sourced lamb, pork and seafood, locally-produced seasonings, jams, jellies and other products. “We started having our Farmers Market days on Wednesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. as a second chance for local farmers to sell whatever produce was left over from their farmer’s markets earlier in the week. We don’t have quite the response we used to, because many of the producers are selling out at their markets. Later in the season, as vegetables start to come in, we’ll have plenty of fresh local produce,” said Gonsoulin.
Custom orders and processing are available at Gonsoulin, just call ahead with your request. “It may take us a few days, but we’ll do everything we can to meet your expectations,” Gonsoulin said.